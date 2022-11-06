Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,277. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

