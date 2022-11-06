Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

