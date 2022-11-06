Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

