Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.43.

NYSE SNOW opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

