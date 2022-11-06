SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.89 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.
Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 490,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,537. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
