SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.89 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 490,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

