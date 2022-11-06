SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Cap of $55.02 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $55.02 million and approximately $500,525.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

