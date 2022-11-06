Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $68,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

