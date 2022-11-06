Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.