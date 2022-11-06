SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.16. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$42.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.39 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

