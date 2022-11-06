SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.32. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 139,387 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SPAR Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

