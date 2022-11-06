SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Donoghue Forlines LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,877 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $30.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.