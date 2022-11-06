SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.