Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Head to Head Comparison

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.55, suggesting that its share price is 2,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.63 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.72 -$472.57 million ($3.40) -6.32

Analyst Ratings

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 1 8 2 0 2.09

Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -1,953.02% -36.04% Spirit Airlines -7.95% -14.01% -3.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.