STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $103.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

