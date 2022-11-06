Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,324. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

