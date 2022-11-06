Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,002. The stock has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

