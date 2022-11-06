Stableford Capital II LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.61. 4,813,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,437. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

