Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.