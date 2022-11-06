Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.42. 5,286,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

