Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 647,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 456,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69,158 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.44. 5,555,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,963. The firm has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

