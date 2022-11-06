STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.27 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $113.68 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.