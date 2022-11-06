State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 19,521 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Twitter worth $35,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twitter Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.