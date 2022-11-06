State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

