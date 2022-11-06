State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.10 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $35,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.