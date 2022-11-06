State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.31 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,574 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 101.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,476 shares of company stock worth $4,210,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

