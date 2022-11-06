State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $37,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.