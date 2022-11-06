State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.70. 3,334,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

