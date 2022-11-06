State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 10,600 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 889,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,541,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

