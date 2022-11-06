State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 34,400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,360. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.19 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

