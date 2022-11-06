State of Michigan Retirement System Has $47.33 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,961,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,201,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

