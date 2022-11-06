State of Michigan Retirement System Has $51.91 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $23.81 on Friday, reaching $361.75. 2,838,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.40, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $702.74.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.