State of Michigan Retirement System Has $97.34 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,716. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $462.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

