State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $87,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.61 on Friday, reaching $495.55. 1,772,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,624. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,783 shares of company stock worth $29,842,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

