State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

