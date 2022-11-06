Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Status has a total market cap of $101.31 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.86 or 0.99974139 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02933577 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,419,987.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

