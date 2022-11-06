StockNews.com Downgrades USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

USD Partners Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 261.10% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USD Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently -32.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 248.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 252,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

