StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

