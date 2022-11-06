StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
