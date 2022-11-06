StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.36.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
