StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 10.6 %
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
