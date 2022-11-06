StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

