StockNews.com Lowers LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

LL Flooring stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

