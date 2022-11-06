StockNews.com Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Performance

trivago stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. trivago has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.