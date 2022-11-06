StockNews.com Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.10.
trivago Stock Performance
trivago stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. trivago has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.20.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
