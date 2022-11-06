Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €14.50 ($14.50) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

