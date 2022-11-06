Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

