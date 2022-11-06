Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.33 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

