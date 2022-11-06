Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

