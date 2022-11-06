Strong Price Hits $6.71 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Strong has a market capitalization of $927,504.79 and approximately $102,108.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $6.71 or 0.00031595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.00597835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.64 or 0.31140238 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.