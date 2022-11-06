Substratum One Day Trading Volume Tops $241.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $326,534.89 and $241.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,913.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007563 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00048165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00249672 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085418 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

