Suku Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.90 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $7.90 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00596901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.70 or 0.31091600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

