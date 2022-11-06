Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) PT Lowered to $3.00

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SURF. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

SURF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 52.58% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

